STEVE HARVEY & ZTWINS RADIO STATIONS TO BLESS 100 FAMILIES WITH THANKSGIVING TURKEYS

In addition to the Turkeys available at the churches, we will be doing a limited turkey giveaway through the stations (KYIZ 1620AM and KRIZ 1420AM). If you would like to participate in the giveaway, please fill out this google form.

Turkeys will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis in the form of a Walmart gift card (value $18).