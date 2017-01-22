Radiothon & GoFundMe for Hattiesburg, Mississippi Tornado Relief Fund

Link to contribute: https://www.gofundme.com/hattiesburgrelief

On Saturday, January 21 a deadly tornado devastated communities in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, killing 4 people, causing injuries, putting people in hospitals and causing over $200 million dollar in damages.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency and Hattiesburg city officials said that the mayor, Johnny DuPree, signed an emergency declaration amid “significant injuries and structural damages.”

On behalf of Chris Bennett Enterprises Charities, we are raising money via an emergency radiothon taking place Sunday, January 22. We have also set up a Go Fund Me page to support the tornado victims of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, which is the home of Dr. Robert Manaway Sr., pastor of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist church in Seattle. Not only was Pastor Manaway’s immediate family in the tornado path, so were many of his extended family and friends as well as several hundreds in that community.

All funds collected will be given to Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church via Chris Bennett Enterprises Charities for distribution to the tornado victims in Hattiesburg.

Update: So far about $3200 raised for the Hattiesburg, Mississippi Tornado victims via today’s (Jan 22) radio-thon on KYIZ 1620AM & KRIZ 1420AM.

Thank you on behalf of the families in Hattiesburg ….

