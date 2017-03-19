Community Arts Fair to Feature Over 25 African American Artists and Businesses

The community is invited to celebrate exciting artists, vendors and community fun by joining us for the next Black Arts Love Mixer and Marketplace taking place on Saturday, March 25 at Franklin High School in Seattle. This event will feature a fun afternoon of networking, shopping, art activities and of course fitness, fashion and fun which is the theme for this event.
This FREE event is held with support from community partners and will feature the work of 25+ local artists and small businesses alongside a LIVE DJ, good food, a fun Paint Party for Kids & adults too plus exciting raffle drawings and more.
RSVP’s and tickets to art classes and fitness demos can be made here.
Featured Vendors:
Denice’s Bubbles and More
Detox With Z The Tea
We Stand
Small Wonders Designs
Thinking Naturally
Coopers Delight
KemeXKeme
Middleton Enterprises
CocoLoves Hair, Bath, and Body Shop
That Rebel Itch Shop
Natty Dread Illustration
Sailor_Naz Universe
Renaissance 21 Fine Art and Youth Advocacy
Traci Lynn Jewelry by Leslie Bailey
Paparazzi by Lady Dee
Sugarfoot Shoetique
Queen N Sole Online women’s fashion
Broussard’s Creole Foods, Inc.
Sweet Momma Brown’s Barbecue Marinade and Catering
Lanier’s Fine Candies
Dolls for Our Daughters presented by Linda on Assignment
Nash Designs
Asha Means Life
Candy Love Designer Nails &Stylez
All About Miracles Salon
LegalShield
Women In Business Expo Group (WIBEG)
Daring to Thrive-Thrive Life Foods by Sherina James
Total Life Changes
Jamaican Island Cuisine Northwest
Lil J’s SuperDawgs
Blick Art Materials
Authors:
Kai Storm Books
Leija Farr & Kiana Davis