Childish Gambino Taps Gospel Star Brent Jones for New Album

Emmy Award-winning actor/director Donald Glover, who raps under the alter ego Childish Gambino, has enlisted Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Brent Jones to work on his new album.

Perhaps known best for his television and film work that includes the series “Atlanta” and Solo: A Star Wars Story, Glover has also won a Grammy Award and MTV Video Music Awards for his music.

His next album as Childish Gambino will feature vocals from Jones, whose new single “Open Your Mouth and Say Something!” recently became Billboard’s No. 1 Most Added Song at Radio.

“It is an absolute honor working wit the brilliant Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino,” Jones said. “Not only is he at the very top of his craft, but equally important, he is a great human being with a heart for the people.”